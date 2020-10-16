Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson on Friday walked down memory lane and shared a childhood picture. In the image, Johnson can be seen sporting curly hair. Notably, he also had buck teeth.

Reacting to how he used to look in his childhood, Johnson took to Instagram and wrote: “Throwback to 7 years old in Hawaii, and just drippin’ cool with my buck teeth, aloha shirt and What is going on with my afro matted down on one side!? No way this stud doesn’t grow up to become Sexiest Man Alive.”

The image has left his fans in splits.

“hahaha so cute,” a user wrote.

“Amazing transformation,” another fan commented.

Johnson is currently working on the film “Black Adam”. The film’s first trailer was released a while back, and on Thursday it was announced that actress Sarah Shahi has joined the cast of film, which already includes Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. “Orphan” and “Goal II” helmer Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Johnson in “Jungle Cruise”, directs “Black Adam”.

Black Adam is among DC’s most popular antiheroes, and arch rival of the superhero Shazam. Details of the film’s storyline are being strictly guarded.