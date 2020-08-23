Dwayne Johnson is all set to change the hierarchy of power in the superhero universe with his Black Adam avatar. The Hollywood star described Black Adam as a ruthless keeper of justice.

Johnson pulled back the curtain of his upcoming film “Black Adam” at the DC Fandome by sharing some concept art trailers for the film, which has not yet been shot. He said that he is in the “very early processes of this creation”.

“I can promise you this, I give you my word. We are going to go beyond your wildest expectations,” said Johnson, who also confirmed that the film includes Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo).

“The superheroes have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys. This idea that you could take all of Black Adam’s powers and he does not practice restraint, that makes for a really powerful combination, and one that’s explosive, one that’s very dangerous, and one that is ultimately very likable.

“He’s a ruthless keeper of justice. He is the judge, the jury and executioner,” Johnson said while talking about Black Adam.

The “Black Adam” panel began with an animated sequence voiced over by Johnson, which narrated the origin story of the anti-hero.

In the clip, he said: “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero; instead they got me. I did what needed to be doneaand they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I’m free. And I give you my wordano one will ever stop me again.”

Johnson loves that Black Adam’s origins are of a slave as he said: “He’s felt the burdens and pressures of a larger entity holding him down until he can’t take it anymore. When you come from that place, it’s just a very different energy and it informs how he operates and delivers justice.”

Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.

Teasing the story, Johnson narrated as Black Adam: “I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help. Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organisation that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well, I’m going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to truth, justice and the Black Adam way.”

The Justice Society of America is a popular superhero team introduced by DC Comics in 1940. It originally included Green Lantern, Atom, Flash, Hawkman, Hour-Man, Spectre, Sandman and Doctor Fate.

For the uninitiated, Doctor Fate is a sorcerer, Cyclone manipulates the wind, Atom Smasher can grow large and Hawkman flies and smashes things with a magic mace.

Johnson also suggested that Black Adam has ambitions to interact with other DC heroes, with the Hollywood star teasing names like Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” he said.

Even though there is no clarity on Henry Cavill coming back as Superman for a cameo in a future DC movie, Johnson teased about a potential face off between Black Adam and Superman while answering a fan question.

“It might be cool to hang out with Superman. Because of our strengths and speed; Black Adam and Superman could become friends..or they won’t,” he said.

Johnson was joined by Centineo, who is confirmed to play Atom Smasher. He shared that he is busy training for the role “on a tarmac”.

“His grandfather was kind of a villain. What I love about the character is he goes through this transformation… Because this is his first mission, it’s this journey that he goes on of what it means to be a superhero,” said Centineo.

Johnson has been working on developing Black Adam for a decade. The Warner bros movie is being helmed by “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra.

The shooting for the film was supposed to start this year, but the plan was changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.