Actor Dwayne Johnson is unemployed for the first time after a long time, and says he has decided to spend the time off with his family.

When the Wall Street Journal did a profile on Johnson earlier this year, the actor was without a job.

“I’m unemployed, man!” Johnson said, adding: “It’s honestly been the best. It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather.”

At that time, Johnson had just finished filming Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”, and he has Netflix’s “Red Notice” or DC’s “Black Adam” slated for next year, reports comicbook (dot) com.

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of the second part of revamped “Jumanji” franchise, which is titled “Jumanji: The Next Level”, to which he is attached as a producer as well.

The movie stars Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas. New addition to the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 13, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

On the small screen, he is seen in “Ballers”, aired in India on Star World.