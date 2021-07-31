Dwayne Johnson got ‘ghosted’ by Emily Blunt

Hollywood star Dwyane Johnson was keen to have actress Emily Blunt in the movie upcoming movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ but, when he sent her a video asking if she would like to join the cast, she “ghosted” him and left him without a reply.

“When the script came to me, I loved it… (the role) was always for Emily Blunt,” he admitted during an interview on U.K. TV show “Lorraine” on Thursday. “It was always Emily Blunt, that is the truth.”

“She knows it … I sent this video. I worked all night, I came home, it was like three in the morning. I was like, ‘Okay let me make this video for Emily just telling her what a big fan I am and I would love for her to come onto the movie’,” Johnson said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When Blunt asked him what he heard back after sending the video, he said she had “ghosted” him.

Adding: “Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Ghosted me!”

Blunt quipped it was because he was too enthusiastic.

Talking about how she didn’t reply to him straight away, Blunt said: “It’s almost like when someone comes at you with too much enthusiasm you have to shut them down a little bit!”

Before adding, “It was the most touching video in the world.”

The movie based on Disney’s theme park attraction is also supported by the likes of Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.