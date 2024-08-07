Daisy Ridley opens up about Graves’ disease battle

Daisy Ridley, best known for her role in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, has recently shared her personal health struggle with the public. In a candid interview with Women’s Health, as reported by Variety, Ridley revealed that she has Graves’ disease.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid, resulting in an excess production of thyroid hormones. This condition can cause a range of symptoms including increased heart rate, weight loss, shaking, and heightened sensitivity to heat. Ridley began noticing troubling signs like rapid weight loss and trembling hands following the intense filming of the thriller ‘Magpie.’

Initially attributing her symptoms to the stress of her demanding role, Ridley soon learned from her endocrinologist that her condition was more serious. “It was funny. I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,'” Ridley reflected. It came as a surprise to her that her feelings of irritability and fatigue were due to the accelerated functioning of her thyroid gland.

Since her diagnosis, Ridley has made significant adjustments to her lifestyle to manage her health. She has incorporated gluten-free options into her diet, although she admits to being flexible about it. Additionally, she has embraced various wellness practices including infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and acupuncture. Ridley also keeps a piece of rose quartz with her, a crystal believed to aid in emotional balance and self-love.

“I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff,” Ridley noted, acknowledging the privilege of having access to such treatments. Her approach to managing Graves’ disease reflects a combination of traditional medical advice and alternative therapies aimed at improving her overall well-being.

This news follows a similar revelation from television host Wendy Williams, who disclosed her own battle with Graves’ disease in 2018. Williams took a three-week break from her talk show to address her health issues, highlighting the impact this condition can have on one’s life.

Ridley’s openness about her diagnosis not only sheds light on a condition that affects many but also emphasizes the importance of seeking proper medical care and exploring holistic options for managing chronic illnesses.