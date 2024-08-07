Charles Cyphers, iconic ‘Halloween’ star, dies at 85

Charles Cyphers, the distinguished actor known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the beloved “Halloween” film series, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by his manager, Chris Roe, who shared that Cyphers died peacefully in Tucson, Arizona, after a short illness.

Roe issued a heartfelt statement expressing the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time. Details about a memorial service will be announced later, Roe added.

Cyphers first gained prominence with his portrayal of Sheriff Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic “Halloween.” He continued to bring the character to life in the sequels “Halloween II” (1981) and “Halloween Kills” (2021). His role in the franchise was beloved by fans and cemented his place in horror film history.

Before his iconic role in “Halloween,” Cyphers collaborated with Carpenter on “Assault on Precinct 13” in 1976, playing Officer Starker. His work with Carpenter was a significant part of his early career and showcased his versatile acting skills.

Cyphers’ passing has prompted heartfelt tributes from those who knew him well. Nancy Kyes, a co-star from both “Halloween” and “Assault on Precinct 13,” remembered Cyphers fondly, saying, “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh, and a great story. How he will be missed.”

Born in Niagara Falls, New York, in 1939, Cyphers developed a passion for acting early in life. He pursued this interest academically with a BA in theatre from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and California State University. Over his extensive career, he made notable appearances on several popular TV shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Roots,” “The Betty White Show,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” and “Hill Street Blues.”

Describing Cyphers, Roe reflected, “Charles was a lovable and sensitive man. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client of many years who will be dearly missed.”

Charles Cyphers leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and warm personal connections, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and all who knew him.