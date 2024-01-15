Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emma Stone clinches best actress

Following her Golden Globe victory, Emma Stone secures the Best Actress Critics Choice Award for her outstanding performance in ‘Poor Things.’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post with the caption, “Congratulations to Emma Stone, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTRESS for her role in ‘Poor Things.'”

In the film, Stone portrays Bella, a Victorian-era woman resurrected with the brain of a fetus, a role lauded by critics, as reported by The New York Times.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’ is a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film penned by Tony McNamara, based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel. The star-studded cast includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The storyline follows Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman resurrected by a scientist after her suicide, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation with a debauched barrister.

According to Manohla Dargis in The New York Times, Stone crafts her performance with subtlety, using words, gestures, and footsteps to convey Bella’s internal changes seamlessly.

The film further solidifies Stone’s collaboration with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, previously working together on the 2018 film “The Favourite.” Notably, Stone’s performance in “La La Land” earned her a Golden Globe in 2017.

In an interview with The New York Times, Stone expressed, “I’m a girl from Arizona, and he’s a guy from Athens. I don’t know how this worked because our personalities could not be more different, but it’s amazing.” (ANI)