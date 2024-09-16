Aishwarya Rai wins best actress at SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya’s camera catches the magic

At the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stood out as she received the Best Actress (Critics) award for her role in Mani Ratnam’s epic, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. The event, held in Dubai, was a notable affair, and Aishwarya’s triumph was made even more special by the presence of her daughter, Aaradhya.

Aaradhya, beaming with pride, captured the moment on her phone as her mother accepted the accolade. The touching picture of Aaradhya documenting her mom’s win quickly went viral, and the internet cannot keep calm.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan presented the award to Aishwarya Rai. In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Aishwarya expressed her deep gratitude: “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognizes not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team.”

The glamorous evening also saw Aishwarya and Aaradhya making a stylish entrance on the red carpet. The actress took time to interact with her fans, happily posing for selfies outside the venue.

In addition to Aishwarya’s win, her co-star Chiyaan Vikram also received a massive cheer, securing the Best Actor (Tamil) award at the ceremony. ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster, continues the saga with its grand storytelling. The film, narrated by the legendary Kamal Haasan and featuring a score by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, has garnered significant acclaim.