‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to get a sequel! But there’s a catch

Years after its release, Nick Young and Rachel Chu’s endearing romance saga in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ remains among fan favourites. Featuring a generous dose of glamour, drama, and extravagance, the film has a high re-watch value for its feel-good factor. Featuring star-crossed lovers- a professor and an heir to a modern-day royalty, the film rightly encapsulates the issues they face. From cultural to social differences, the film captures the nuances of their tribulations effortlessly.

The fans of the heartfelt film are in for a treat! ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is getting a sequel. However, there’s a catch. The sequel will follow the format of a series. The announcement came during the screening of ‘Another Simple Favor.’ During the event, Henry Golding, who famously played Nick Young in the 2018 film, confirmed that ‘Crazy Rich Asians 2’ is finally in the works. While it was initially going to be a feature film, director Jon M. Chu has now revealed that the sequel will release as a television series.

Previously, in an interview with E! News, Henry Golding said, “Adele Lim (screenwriter) is healming. She’s our showrunner. She was one of the writers in the first one with Peter Chiarelli. But she came over to London maybe four weeks ago to see me and Gemma [Chan] to talk about our characters. So things are happening.”

The 2018 film followed Constance Wu’s Rachel Chu, who is an Economics professor. She is dating Henry Golding’s Nick Young. After travelling to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, Chu is shocked to find out that Young hails from the richest family in the country. Soon, the couple encounters a spree of troubles arising from their different backgrounds. However, their love and determination remain undeterred in the face of challenges.

As per a Cosmopolitan report, the sequel will follow Chu through China. There, she reconnects with her biological father. Both the lead actors will reprise their roles. Additionally, Michelle Yeoh, who played Nick Young’s intimidating mother, Eleanor, will also return. The central plot will draw inspiration from Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, ‘China Rich Girlfriend’ and ‘Rich People Problems.’ Production will likely go on the floors later this year.

