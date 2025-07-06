Craig Robinson quits comedy for “something huge,” says goodbye to ‘The Office’ fans

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson, known for his unforgettable roles in ‘The Office’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, and cult-favorite films like ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ and ‘This Is the End’, has made a surprising announcement that’s caught fans off guard.

In a heartfelt and slightly cryptic Instagram video, Robinson revealed that he’s stepping away from comedy to pursue a new chapter.

“Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling,” he wrote alongside the video. “Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrcraigrobinson

In the video, Craig Robinson directly addressed his fans with warmth and sincerity. “Hey, everybody! Just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy,” he said. “But not for nothing, it’s been an amazing run, and y’all have been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger.”

He wrapped up the message by thanking his supporters, adding, “I love you, and stay tuned.”

Though the announcement was light on details, Robinson later gave a small hint about what’s ahead. In a follow-up post, he asked his followers for small-business advice, saying he’s hit a few challenges while chasing this next dream.

“Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things,” he admitted. “I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though, any help would be huge.”

Robinson, who is also an accomplished musician, has long been admired for blending humor with soul. Whether he was belting out songs at the piano or stealing scenes with his deadpan delivery, his unique comedic style made him a standout in any ensemble.

Many know him best as Darryl Philbin on ‘The Office’, but his resume stretches far beyond Scranton. He’s voiced characters on ‘The Cleveland Show’, starred in ‘Ghosted’, and delivered scene-stealing performances in films like ‘Pineapple Express’, ‘Sausage Party’, and ‘Dolemite Is My Name’.