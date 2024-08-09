Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress, passes away at 72

Connie Chiume, the beloved South African actress renowned for her powerful role as Zawavari in Marvel Studios’ blockbuster “Black Panther” and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has passed away at the age of 72. Chiume’s death occurred at a hospital in Johannesburg, with the cause of her passing not yet disclosed.

The news of Chiume’s death was shared by her family on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. The South African government also paid its respects via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), honoring Chiume as a “multi-award winning and legendary actress”.

Chiume’s career spanned several decades, starting in the late 1970s when she joined a traveling musical group. She soon made a name for herself on stage with notable roles in productions such as “Ipi Ntombi,” “Porgy and Bess,” and “The Little Shop of Horrors.” Her talent continued to shine through various stage and television performances over the years.

In the early 2000s, Chiume gained recognition for her roles in television drama series, which set the stage for her iconic performance as Mamokete Khuse in the popular South African soap opera “Rhythm City” in 2015. Her portrayal of Zawavari, the wise Mining Tribe Elder in “Black Panther,” received celebration, showcasing her depth and versatility as an actress.

Beyond these roles, Chiume made memorable appearances in the TV series “Heart of the Hunter” and “Soon Comes Night.” She also featured in Beyoncé’s visual album “Black Is King” in 2020, further cementing her status as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Connie Chiume leaves behind three children and five grandchildren, and her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of actors and artists. Her passing marks a significant loss for the film and television community, but her remarkable contributions to the arts will remain a lasting testament to her talent and dedication.