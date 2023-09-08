Charlie Puth announces engagement to longtime partner Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth, the popular singer, recently shared some heartwarming news with his fans. He revealed that he and his longtime friend, Brooke Sansone, have taken a big step in their relationship by exchanging rings.

Using his Instagram account, Charlie made this exciting announcement in a truly endearing manner. He shared a snapshot of a special moment and wrote, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.” Alongside this, he penned a heartfelt message, expressing his sheer happiness and love for Brooke.

To give fans a glimpse into their joyous moment, Charlie posted a few candid pictures of the newly-engaged couple savoring a meal at Lucali’s, a renowned pizzeria located in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

Charlie Puth and his relationship:

Charlie Puth had initially kept his relationship with Brooke Sansone under wraps. However, he dropped some hints during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in October 2022. During the interview, the talented artist talked about being in love with someone from his past, someone he had grown up with. He explained, “Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time. I’m not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”

Their relationship became official in December 2022 when Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone posted an adorable set of photo booth pictures on Instagram, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

The couple made quite a splash with their red-carpet debut in February 2023 at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles, capturing the attention and admiration of many.

Brooke Sansone, according to her LinkedIn profile, works as a digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy. Additionally, she runs an Instagram account showcasing curated outfits, adding another layer to her multifaceted personality.