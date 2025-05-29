Carthage Must Be Destroyed: Scorsese and DiCaprio join forces for new action thriller

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up once again—this time to produce an explosive new action thriller titled ‘Carthage Must Be Destroyed’.

The film, directed by ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ writer Ted Griffin, promises gritty action, suspense, and a whole lot of edge.

Set in a decaying rust-belt city, the story follows a mysterious outsider who arrives with a plan. Using both brains and brawn, he begins to tear down a criminal empire from the inside, pitting the city’s underworld against itself.

It’s dark, chaotic, and right in the wheelhouse of fans who love stories of corruption, redemption, and high-stakes mind games.

Backed by Verdi Productions and Ketchup Entertainment, the project is gearing up for an October shoot in Rhode Island.

The casting process is currently in motion, and with names like Scorsese and DiCaprio behind the scenes, expectations are already sky-high.

Joining the producing team are Chad A. Verdi, Christopher Donnelly from LBI Entertainment, and Gareth West. Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, and Jennifer Davisson are also onboard as producers, while Lisa Frechette and Sera Verdi take executive producer credits alongside Scorsese and DiCaprio.

The film is being developed under an impressive lineup of production banners, including Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

“This is a dynamic project,” said Chad A. Verdi, President of Verdi Productions. “Ted’s screenplay is outstanding, and working with Marty, Leo, Jen, Gareth, and Chris is an absolute pleasure. We’re confident our incredible team will take this to the next level.”

Scorsese and DiCaprio have long been a dream team in Hollywood, delivering cinematic gems since the early 2000s. They kicked things off with the epic ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002), then went on to craft hits like ‘The Aviator’, ‘The Departed’, ‘Shutter Island’, and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.

Most recently, they reunited for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and now, they’re turning their creative focus to the action genre with ‘Carthage Must Be Destroyed’.