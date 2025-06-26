Carrie Coon isn’t afraid of wrinkles, but she is over Hollywood’s botox obsession

Carrie Coon is no stranger to commanding roles. With her deep voice and grounded screen presence, the ‘White Lotus’ and ‘The Gilded Age’ star often finds herself cast in characters who exude strength and maturity.

But as she recently shared in a refreshingly honest conversation with ‘Glamour’, that gravitas comes with a price, especially in an industry still wrestling with ageism.

Advertisement

At 44, Coon is not hiding about the playing field level for women in Hollywood. “I don’t have Botox,” she said plainly, “and so I tend to play older than I am.”

Advertisement

The actress added that her lower-pitched voice and intellectual aura further contribute to her being seen as someone with “authority,” even when she’s years younger than the roles she’s offered.

She’s not trying to make a political statement, just a personal one. “I pass no judgment,” she clarified. “You’ve got to do what makes you feel good, what makes you feel like the authentic version of yourself.”

Botox, short for botulinum toxin, is widely popular among actors and public figures to erase fine lines and freeze time, at least on the surface. But for Carrie Coon, there’s something far more compelling than smooth skin: honesty.

“Authenticity is more evocative than any kind of engineering you might consider doing to your face or your body,” she told the magazine. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Coon admitted that watching herself in high-definition can be uncomfortable. “As a woman who is 44, watching myself in HD is not easy,” she said. “It’s not comfortable.”

Her solution? Skincare, not syringes. “I prefer science-based skincare,” she noted, explaining that injecting anything into her face feels “scary and strange.”

Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, and others have publicly embraced the natural process of getting older, pushing back against a Hollywood culture that often demands eternal youth.

But while the movement is growing, the pressures remain very real. For every actor who opts out of cosmetic tweaks, there are countless others who feel the need to conform to harsh beauty standards just to stay visible.

And often, as Coon pointed out, aging women box into narrow character types: matriarchs, professors, or emotionally weathered survivors, regardless of who they are off-screen.

“I think it’s about being honest about who you are and how you show up in the world,” she said. “That should be enough.”