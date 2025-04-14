Aimee Lou Wood grills SNL over ‘ugly teeth’ impersonation — Gets an apology

Looks like ‘Saturday Night Live’ went a little too far with the jokes this past weekend, and now they’re backtracking. Actress Aimee Lou Wood, best known for her roles in ‘Sex Education’ and the upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus’, called out the show for a sketch she found “mean and unfunny” — and SNL has since apologized.

The drama started when SNL aired a sketch titled “The White POTUS,” a parody inspired by the Thailand-set Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’. It took some expected jabs at the Trump family — fair game in late-night comedy — but what rubbed many viewers the wrong way was the way they portrayed Wood’s character, Chelsea.

Comedian Sarah Sherman took on the role in the sketch, complete with exaggerated buck teeth and an accent that didn’t quite land. The impersonation seemed to play off a topic Wood has openly struggled with: her teeth. In past interviews, the actress has expressed her exhaustion with the constant comments about her appearance.

Not long after the episode aired, Wood took to Instagram Stories to share how she felt. And she didn’t hold back.

“In honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo,” she wrote. She added that it hurt her because she’s been open recently about battling feelings of ugliness and insecurity. Her fans were quick to jump to her defense, flooding her inbox with messages of support — which only fueled the fire.

But Wood wasn’t done. She doubled down, calling out the accent used in the sketch. “At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean,” she added in another Story post. Then, she made a clear distinction between two very different production teams: “@hbo – kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone. @nbcsnl – mean.”

The blunt posts sparked a wave of conversations online, with many siding with Aimee Lou Wood and questioning why SNL, a show often celebrated for its sharp satire, took such a personal shot at an actress for something she’s clearly sensitive about.

In a follow-up post, Wood shared that the show had reached out and offered an apology. “I’ve had apologies from SNL,” she wrote, closing the chapter — at least publicly.