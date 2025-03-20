Carole D’Andrea, ‘West Side Story’ star, passes away at 87

Broadway and Hollywood have lost a shining star. Carole D’Andrea, best known for her role as Velma in ‘West Side Story’, has passed away at the age of 87. Her daughters confirmed the news in a heartfelt social media post, revealing that she died peacefully at home on March 11 due to heart failure.

D’Andrea’s journey in the entertainment world was nothing short of remarkable. She first brought Velma to life in the original Broadway production of ‘West Side Story’ in 1957, and when Hollywood decided to adapt the musical into a film in 1961, she reprised her role—securing her place in movie history.

Her daughters, Andrea Doven, Robin Morse, and Hilary Morse, shared how their mother’s final moments were filled with grace and courage. “It was a privilege to be by her side as she passed,” they wrote. Fittingly, she left the world on her 44th anniversary of sobriety—a milestone she always said changed her life.

Born on August 28, 1937, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, D’Andrea’s path to stardom was shaped by both tragedy and resilience. At just 16, she turned down a scholarship to Penn State University after the devastating loss of her parents in a car accident. Instead, she set her sights on acting in New York, a decision that would lead to an incredible career on stage and screen.

Beyond ‘West Side Story’, Carole D’Andrea played Dainty June in ‘Gypsy’ on Broadway in 1959, further cementing her place in theater history. In her personal life, she was married to actor Robert Morse—widely known for his work on Broadway and ‘Mad Men’—from 1961 to 1981. The couple had three daughters together.

D’Andrea is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren: Lucia, Francis, Jagger, Marlon, and Lance. Her legacy lives on not only through them but also through the countless performers she inspired over the years.