‘Candyman’ star Tony Todd passes away at 69

American actor Tony Todd, best known for his horror films passes away at the age of 69. Todd died on November 6 at his Los Angeles residence. The cause of the actor’s death remains unknown as of now. Todd was known for playing the titular character in ‘Candyman’ and its subsequent sequel 2021. His other prolific filmography includes the ‘Final Destination’ films and ‘Platoon.’ Over the years, the actor carved a niche for himself in the Entertainment industry and delivered several hit titles.

Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Tony Todd pursued acting at the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory. The veteran actor made significant contributions to horror cinema, primarily with his leading role in 1992’s hit horror flick ‘Candyman.’ His spell-bounding performance in the flick earned him the recognition of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival.

Also Read: Ridley Scott vows to keep directing until the end

Advertisement

‘Candyman’ is a 1992 gothic supernatural black horror film. Bernard Rose wrote and helmed the film. It starred Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons, and Vanessa E. Williams. The hit horror flick is based on Clive Barker’s short story ‘The Forbidden.’ It was followed by three sequels films- ‘Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh’ (1995), ‘Candyman 3: Day of the Dead’ (1999), and ‘Candyman’ (2021).

The actor also starred in the hit series ‘21 Jump Street,’ ‘Night Court,’ MacGyver,’ and ‘Matlock.’ Moreover, his filmography also includes the series- ‘Jake and the Fatman,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘The X-Files,’ and ‘NYPD Blue.’ Additionally, Todd starred in ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ ‘Xena: Warrior Princess and Murder,’ ‘She Wrote,’ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ ‘Deep Space Nine’ and ‘Voyager.’ The actor also starred in the 1990 remake ‘Night of the Living Dead’ as Ben.

Meanwhile, Tony Todd’s last was the slasher film ‘Stream.’ He had also shot for ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,’ which will release sometime next year.