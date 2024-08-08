Pardes turns 27: Subhash Ghai marks the day with tribute

It’s been nearly three decades since Bollywood’s beloved romantic drama, ‘Pardes’, hit the big screen, and the film’s impact remains as powerful as ever. Celebrating this significant milestone, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to reflect on the enduring success and cherished memories associated with the film.

Released in 1997, ‘Pardes’ stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry, with a memorable supporting cast including the late Amrish Puri, Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, and Himani Shivpuri. The film, which explores the clash of Indian and Western values through its compelling narrative, became an instant hit, with Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Arjun—a man grappling with cultural differences while living abroad—capturing audiences’ hearts.

Ghai’s Instagram post marked the anniversary with a nostalgic nod to the film’s continued relevance. He shared a poster of the movie, featuring its lead stars, and expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew. “It’s incredibly rewarding to receive a message from your protege celebrating 27 years of ‘Pardes’,” Ghai wrote, thanking Mahima Chaudhry for her kind words that echoed the sentiment, “feels like yesterday.”

In his heartfelt tribute, Ghai highlighted the challenges of bringing fresh talent together with established stars like Shah Rukh Khan. His praise for Chaudhry’s performance was evident as he noted her Filmfare Award win and the film’s impressive 60-week run in theaters. Ghai also celebrated the team’s collective effort, stating, “Congratulations to you, Shah Rukh, Apurva, and the entire ‘Pardes’ team for making this film an evergreen classic. It still resonates. I love my India.”

The film’s success was not only due to its strong performances but also to its memorable soundtrack. Songs like “Yeh Dil Deewana” and “Meri Mehbooba” contributed significantly to the film’s lasting appeal, ensuring that ‘Pardes’ remains a cherished piece of Bollywood history.

Subhash Ghai, known for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, has directed and produced several iconic films, including ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Hero’, ‘Khal Nayak’, and ‘Taal’. His career began with small acting roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aradhana’, but he soon made a name for himself as a visionary director and producer.

As ‘Pardes’ celebrates its 27-year legacy, it is clear that the film’s charm and cultural significance continue to captivate audiences. Ghai’s reflection on the film’s journey serves as a reminder of the powerful impact cinema can have, bridging generations and transcending time.