Anna Faris open to returning for new ‘Scary Movie’—with a catch

Anna Faris, best known for her role as Cindy Campbell in the first four films of the ‘Scary Movie’ series, has hinted she might be willing to return for the franchise’s upcoming installment—but with a few conditions.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Faris shared her thoughts on potentially reprising her iconic role now that Paramount and Miramax have announced a new chapter in the beloved spoof horror series. Her response was both humorous and revealing.

When asked about her interest in returning, Faris didn’t hold back. “Well, money!” she joked, making it clear that financial considerations are a key factor. However, the actress also revealed a significant reason for her potential return: a reunion with Regina Hall, who played Cindy’s loyal friend Brenda in the earlier films.

Faris expressed her enthusiasm about the possibility of working with Hall again. “I would love to reprise my role if Regina Hall was coming back too,” Faris said. “I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly Regina!”

Reflecting on her experiences with the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise, Faris spoke fondly of the impact it had on her career. She described the series as her “bootcamp,” noting that it played a significant role in her professional and personal development. “Those four movies were like high school for me,” she mused. “They taught me everything from using props to falling convincingly, to spitting out Chiclets with blood at just the right moment for the camera.”

The ‘Scary Movie’ franchise, known for its comedic take on horror tropes, was a launching pad for Faris’s career. The first film in the series, released in 2000, was a major success and established Faris as a leading comedic talent. Despite her absence from the fifth installment in 2013, which featured Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale, Faris remains fond of the series that helped shape her early career.

As fans eagerly await the new ‘Scary Movie’ project, the possibility of Faris and Hall reuniting on screen has certainly added an extra layer of excitement. For now, it seems that the return of Cindy Campbell might just depend on the right mix of financial incentives and a reunion with an old friend.