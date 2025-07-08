Regina Hall on 25 years of ‘Scary Movie’ and why Brenda Meeks still has the last laugh

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Scary Movie’ first brought its over-the-top horror parody to theaters, but Regina Hall had an unforgettable performance as Brenda Meeks, which is still as fresh, and hilarious, as ever.

Now 54, Hall recently hosted a summer cookout in Los Angeles with Bounty on June 25. While grilling up her favorite barbecue dishes, she took a moment to reflect on ‘Scary Movie’s’ lasting impact, her experience on set, and why audiences still can’t get enough of Brenda.

Speaking with ‘PEOPLE’, Regina Hall was full of gratitude as she looked back on her breakout role in ‘Scary Movie’.

“It was a dream to work with Keenen Ivory Wayans,” she said, recalling her time with the director of the original film. “I learned so much. And it’s amazing that after all these years, people still laugh at the jokes. That speaks to the brilliance of Keenen and the entire Wayans family. They really nailed the parody genre in a way that stands the test of time.”

Released in 2000, ‘Scary Movie’ was a pop culture moment. The film lampooned horror classics like ‘Scream’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’, and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, and became a box office phenomenon, raking in over $278 million globally.

It also launched a franchise and helped catapult several stars into the spotlight, including Hall, Anna Faris, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth, and Dave Sheridan.

For Hall, Brenda Meeks became an icon. With her quick wit, sass, and unforgettable one-liners, Brenda carved out a place in comedy history.

“One of my favorites was when Ray put Brenda in a football uniform,” Hall said, laughing. “And people still come up to me saying, ‘Out of my face!’ or ‘The TV’s leaking!’” she added with a grin. “Even kids say it, and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, not the children!’”

So what is it about Brenda that’s stuck with people all these years?

“I think it’s because you don’t have to know the original films we were spoofing to enjoy it,” Hall explained. “People from all kinds of backgrounds connect with the humor. That’s a huge honor. People love Brenda.”

As ‘Scary Movie’ turns 25, Hall is grateful to have been part of something that continues to bring joy. “It was one of those roles that just stays with people,” she said. “And I love that.”

And that is how Brenda Meeks became a timeless comedy queen!