Angelina Jolie calls Maria Callas role a healing experience

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her transformative experience playing the iconic opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming biographical drama, ‘Maria’.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, this film takes a deep dive into the final days of Callas’ life, offering a raw and intimate portrayal of the legendary soprano. Jolie, known for her diverse acting roles, referred to playing Callas as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, one that profoundly impacted her both professionally and personally.

During an interview, Angelina Jolie described ‘Maria’ as her most challenging role to date. Taking on the character of a woman as complex and revered as Maria Callas required deep emotional investment, and Jolie expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

Advertisement

“This kind of work is not asked of me often,” she explained, emphasizing how rare it is to find such a role paired with a director of Pablo Larrain’s caliber.

The film, written by Steven Knight and produced by Fremantle, explores Callas’ retreat to Paris after a life of global fame and personal turmoil. With the weight of Callas’ story in mind, Jolie spent seven months preparing for the role.

She immersed herself in the world of opera, memorizing six of Callas’ most tragic arias, a task that required not only technical skill but also an emotional connection to the music and its history. Callas, who passed away from a heart attack in 1977 at the age of 53, left behind a legacy that was both brilliant and fraught with personal pain. Jolie’s preparation allowed her to fully inhabit the role of this complex figure.

Reflecting on her journey, Angelina Jolie revealed that playing Callas had a profound personal impact, saying that the role “changed me as a person.” She added, “It helped heal a part of me.”

Although she did not elaborate on the specifics, she hinted at the emotional intensity involved in portraying someone she admired deeply. “To be in the footsteps of someone you truly admire was beyond anything I could imagine, and it was a gift emotionally for me,” she shared.

Jolie recounted how the experience took her from moments of vulnerability, such as feeling unable to breathe and crying on set, to triumphantly singing at La Scala in Milan. These experiences, she said, were life-changing.

The film had its world premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation. Moved by the overwhelming reception, Jolie was seen wiping away tears, a testament to the emotional weight the role carried for her.

Pablo Larrain, known for his biographical dramas like ‘Jackie’, brings his signature style to ‘Maria’, focusing not only on Callas’ public persona but also her private struggles. The film reimagines her final days in Paris as she confronts her legacy and identity, offering audiences a glimpse into the emotional and psychological complexities of the famed singer’s life.

Produced by Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larrain, and Lorenzo Mieli, ‘Maria’ promises to be a compelling exploration of a woman who captivated the world with her voice while facing immense personal battles.