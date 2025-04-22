Andrew Garfield says he’d return as Spider-Man but only if THIS happens

It looks like Andrew Garfield isn’t totally hanging up the Spidey suit as Spider-Man just yet—but don’t expect a regular superhero comeback.

At a recent appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, the actor revealed that he’s open to swinging back into action as Spider-Man—but only under some pretty wild conditions.

“It would have to be very weird,” Garfield admitted with a smile, when asked about a possible return to the Marvel franchise. “I’d want it to be something totally unique, offbeat, and surprising—like the animated ‘Spider-Verse’ movies, where the creators have complete freedom to explore bizarre and beautiful directions.”

Fans of the 40-year-old actor (yes, time flies!) will remember how Spider-Man journey for Andrew Garfield cut short after ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ didn’t quite soar at the box office. His sudden departure from the role left many viewers heartbroken—something Garfield himself acknowledged in a previous interview with Esquire, saying he felt “left dangling.”

But his unexpected return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was nothing short of a cinematic redemption arc. The multiverse-spanning film brought Garfield back alongside Tobey Maguire and current Spidey, Tom Holland—and fans ‘lost their minds’.

Thanks to clever marketing and a whole lot of secrecy (Garfield denied his involvement right up until release), his cameo turned into one of the movie’s most jaw-dropping moments.

And with the film becoming a global blockbuster, the love for his version of Peter Parker came flooding back.

Now, with buzz building around the next chapter in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga, there’s fresh speculation about Garfield’s return.

Sony Pictures just dropped the title of the upcoming film: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, slated to hit theatres on July 31, 2026. The title itself nods to a 2008 comic arc where a magical twist wipes the world’s memory of Peter Parker’s identity—something that aligns eerily well with where ‘No Way Home’ left us.

The new film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for ‘Shang-Chi’, and written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna—the duo behind ‘No Way Home’.