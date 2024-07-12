Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in ‘We Live in Time’

Academy Award nominees Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are set to collaborate on John Crowley’s ‘We Live in Time.’ Scheduled for release on October 11, the filmmakers recently dropped the trailer for this upcoming film, which promises to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. The narrative will span a decade, charting the lives of Pugh’s Almut and Garfield’s Tobias, from their serendipitous encounter to a truth that rattles their existence.

The film’s trailer reveals how the lives of Pugh, a chef, and Garfield, a divorcee, intertwine when fate intervenes, leading Pugh to accidentally run over Garfield with her car. In a non-linear snapshot of events, ‘We Live in Time’ showcases the couple’s journey from marriage to the moment they decide to tell their daughter about their whirlwind love story when Pugh discovers she is terminally ill.

The film portrays the couple navigating life’s highs and lows while battling against the constraints of time. The trailer depicts them striving to live in the moment and make the most of their lives instead of fixating on the future.

Advertisement

The trailer promises a sentimental and endearing love story about a couple standing together against life’s challenges. With the acting prowess of ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Little Women’ stars, ‘We Live in Time’ is expected to deliver a fulfilling yet potentially heart-wrenching narrative.

‘We Live in Time’ will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. Nick Payne has penned the screenplay, while Benedict Cumberbatch serves as executive producer under his company, SunnyMarch, alongside Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley. Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin have also produced the film under StudioCanal. Earlier, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, StudioCanal sold the U.S. distribution rights to A24.

Florence Pugh was last seen in ‘Dune 2’ and will appear in ‘Thunderbolts’ along with ‘We Live in Time.’ On the other hand, Andrew Garfield was last seen in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and will be featured in ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ and ‘After the Hunt,’ in addition to the upcoming release.