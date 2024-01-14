‘All My Children’ star Alec Musser dies at 50

Tragic news struck the entertainment world as Alec Musser, renowned for his role as Del Henry on the popular ABC soap opera “All My Children,” passed away at the age of 50. The somber announcement came from his grieving fiancée, Paige Press, who shared the heart-wrenching news through an Instagram story on Saturday.

In a poignant post accompanied by a series of photos in a carousel, Press expressed her devastation, bidding farewell to “the love of my life.” In a poignant tribute, she declared, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.” Describing the day as the worst in her life, she lamented the abrupt end to their happiness.

In another slide of the Instagram story, Press addressed Musser directly, reminiscing about their joyous moments. “You were the best fiancée I could have ever asked for,” she penned, her words reflecting the profound loss she now faces. The cause of Musser’s untimely death remains undisclosed.

Musser, whose career spanned various television projects, gained fame for his portrayal of Del Henry from 2005 to 2007 on “All My Children.” Beyond his soap opera success, he graced screens in shows like “Rita Rocks,” the TV movie “Road to the Altar” in 2009, and a memorable appearance on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” in 2011.

Diversifying his interests, Musser showcased a passion for outdoor sports and fitness, evident in his Instagram posts. His final update on the platform, just days before his passing, featured a silhouette photo taken during a twilight surf session in Baja, with the caption, “Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight. ”

Beyond his acting pursuits, Musser had a past as a model, having won the reality TV contest “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” in August 2005. This victory paved the way for his role on “All My Children,” where he took on the character of Del Henry, originally played by Winsor Harmon.

Adding another layer to his versatile career, Musser had worked as a model for Abercrombie & Fitch, and his love for dogs earned him the title of a devoted “dog dad.” He was associated with prestigious modeling agencies, including Silver Model Management in New York City and Nous Model Management in Los Angeles until 2008.

In 2012, Musser made a notable appearance in “Desperate Housewives,” showcasing his talent and leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. As friends, colleagues, and fans mourn the loss of this multifaceted talent, Alec Musser’s legacy will endure through the memories he created on and off-screen.