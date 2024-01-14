Prabha Atre’s demise mourned by President, PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the demise of the esteemed classical music vocalist and three-time Padma awardee, Prabha Atre, on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her condolences, stating on X, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the illustrious Hindustani classical vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre ji, a recipient of all three Padma awards and numerous other accolades. Dr. Atre was a versatile personality, excelling as a scholar, composer, performer, and author. She redefined the Kirana Gharana and played a pivotal role in globalizing Indian classical music.”

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures with the late singer and expressed, “Dr. Prabha Atre Ji was a luminary of Indian classical music, admired not only in India but globally. Her life was a symphony of excellence and dedication. Her contributions have greatly enriched our cultural heritage. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Prabha Atre passed away today due to a heart attack at the age of 92. Following a heart attack, she was rushed to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune but passed away before reaching the hospital. She was scheduled to participate in a program in Mumbai today, but her health deteriorated before the event.

Born on September 13, 1932, in Pune, Prabha Atre received the Padma Shri in 1990, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2022. On December 25, 2022, she received the Atal Sanskriti Award by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier today, Fadnavis expressed grief over her demise, stating, “Her departure is a profound loss, and Indian music will forever be indebted to her. I extend my heartfelt tribute to her, and may God grant strength to her family to bear this loss.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also mourned her demise, saying, “Prabha ji’s passing marks the end of a glorious era in classical music. Her departure is a significant loss to the country’s music and art sector. My sincere tribute to her.”

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, grieving her demise, directed the administration to conduct her last rites with full state honors.

Currently, her relatives are abroad, and upon their return to the country, her final rites will take place in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI)