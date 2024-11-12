Ali Fazal joins Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Rule Breakers’ film

Indian actor Ali Fazal is set to star alongside Hollywood star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the much-anticipated film ‘Rule Breakers’, slated for release in March 2025.

The film, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, delves into the themes of resilience and defiance against the backdrop of Afghanistan’s turbulent landscape.

Ali Fazal, who is known for his roles in ‘Victoria & Abdul’ and ‘Furious 7’, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, describing her as a “powerhouse of talent.” He believes her involvement has elevated the film, calling her contribution a game-changer.

“It’s truly thrilling to share the screen with Phoebe, and I feel deeply connected to the story we are telling,” he shared. “It’s a narrative that celebrates strength and resilience in the face of adversity, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

In ‘Rule Breakers’, Fazal and Waller-Bridge portray key characters at different points in the life of Roya Mehboob, the first woman to run an IT company in Afghanistan, who is also part of an Afghan robotics team for girls.

The film’s message, highlighting the importance of empowering young women and challenging societal norms, resonates strongly with Fazal, who believes it’s a film every parent should watch with their daughter. “The story is so inspiring, and Phoebe’s talent only amplifies its impact,” he added.

Produced by Angel Studios, ‘Rule Breakers’ is generating buzz not only for its compelling story but also for its powerful performances and cultural relevance. Fazal is proud of the project’s universal appeal.

On a personal note, Fazal and his wife, actress Richa Chadha, recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The couple had tied the knot in 2022 in a ceremony in Lucknow, and on July 16, 2024, they joyfully announced the birth of their baby girl.

Sharing the news with their fans, the couple wrote, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!”