Alex Proyas accuses Elon Musk of copying ‘I, Robot’ designs for Tesla vehicles

Director Alex Proyas has publicly criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk for allegedly copying the designs of his 2004 sci-fi film ‘I, Robot’ in Tesla’s newly unveiled autonomous vehicles.

Musk showcased two futuristic models over the weekend: the self-driving robotaxi, known as the Cybercab, and a versatile transport vehicle called the Robovan. While Tesla is known for its sleek and cutting-edge design language, many on social media quickly pointed out the resemblance between these vehicles and the humanoid robots featured in ‘I, Robot’.

Alex Proyas, who directed ‘I, Robot’, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration. “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?” he posted, calling attention to the similarity between Tesla’s latest prototypes and the robotic designs from his film.

The 2004 movie, set in a futuristic Chicago in 2035, imagines a world where humanoid robots work alongside humans in various public service roles. The film’s story follows a detective, played by Will Smith, as he investigates a suspicious death connected to U.S. Robotics, a company that manufactures the robots.

The sleek, metallic designs of these robots bear a noticeable resemblance to Tesla’s new autonomous vehicles, especially the Cybercab’s futuristic aesthetic.

The criticism from Alex Proyas came shortly after Musk’s much-anticipated “We, Robot” event, where they revealed several robotic innovations. Among the highlights were the Cybercab, a robotaxi that features wing-like doors and lacks a steering wheel and pedals, and the Robovan, a self-driving vehicle designed for cargo transport or carrying up to 20 passengers. Additionally, Musk introduced a new human-like robot called Optimus, which people can tele-operate.

In the meantime, Proyas is preparing for his next venture. The director is ready to begin filming a new sci-fi satire, ‘RUR’, in Sydney, Australia, starting October 21.