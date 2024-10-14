Ian Somerhalder reflects on TV stardom and new life focus

At 45, Ian Somerhalder has had an impressive journey in the world of television. From his breakout role as Boone Carlyle in ‘Lost’ to the fan-favorite character Damon Salvatore in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, Somerhalder became a heartthrob and household name during the height of his TV career.

Now, looking back on those years, the actor feels immense gratitude for the opportunities that shaped his career, but he has also embraced a new focus in life.

In a recent interview with ‘People’, Ian Somerhalder discussed how those early roles helped build his career. He reflected on what it was like to be into the spotlight. Back in 2004, he was named one of Teen People’s “50 Sexiest Guys Ever”, a title that brought him instant fame.

Advertisement

While he acknowledges that being a “heartthrob” was a big part of his image at the time, his perspective on it has shifted over the years.

“I remember being very aware of that status back then,” Somerhalder shared. “But once you hit a certain point, you start focusing on bigger things – family, the future, farming, food, energy. I don’t need to chase awards or anything to make me feel better about myself.”

Today, his priorities are more centered on his environmental activism and raising his children with wife Nikki Reed, 36.

Somerhalder has also embraced his role as a father and environmentalist. Though his magazine covers and “sexy lists” undoubtedly helped boost his career, he’s now more committed to the future of sustainable living, farming, and creating a better world for his family. Reflecting on his younger years, he admitted that while he may have made a few small mistakes, there’s very little he would change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder)

“I maybe complained about craft services or showed up late a couple of times,” he laughed. “I was exhausted from working, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Despite some minor hiccups, Somerhalder remains grateful for his time on ‘Lost’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’, crediting those projects with introducing him to a larger audience. “I feel enormous gratitude for those experiences,” he said. “But where I feel most at home now is on a farm, in my cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses.”