AFI awards got delayed because of surge in COVID cases

An increase in cases of COVID has impacted the AFI Awards luncheon, a major event on the film and TV awards circuit, for the second year in a row.

AFI’s picks for the year’s 10 most outstanding films and 10 most memorable television shows will be honored at the event scheduled for January 7, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement, AFI said, “In response to the rising concerns over current health conditions, the organization will reschedule the much-anticipated event for a later date.”

“The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded in hugs and handshakes. Because that goal is not achievable at this time, we will be postponing the event until we can properly celebrate the artists in a manner worthy of the gifts they have given the world,” added AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the awards gala for the Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled, along with the BAFTA Tea set for January 8.

(With inputs from ANI)