Adan Canto, actor of ‘The Cleaning Lady’ and ‘X-Men,’ dies at 42

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as Adan Canto, the talented actor known for his roles in “The Cleaning Lady,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “Designated Survivor,” passed away at the age of 42. The actor succumbed to appendiceal cancer after a private battle, as confirmed by Variety.

Canto, hailing from Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, but raised in Del Rio, Texas, had a multifaceted career that spanned across television, film, and even music. Early in his life, he pursued a career in music, showcasing his talent by writing songs for various Mexican TV shows and films. Eventually, his journey led him to the stage, where he starred in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s “All About My Mother.”

In 2009, Canto made his television debut in “Estado de Gracia,” marking the beginning of a successful acting career. His impressive filmography includes noteworthy roles in “Narcos,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “Designated Survivor,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Advertisement

Not only did Adan Canto leave his mark in front of the camera, but he also ventured into filmmaking. In 2013, he founded Canto House Pictures, his production company, where he directed his first short film, “Before Tomorrow,” in 2014. His most recent short film, “The Shot,” a captivating period drama set in 1844 Texas, garnered several festival awards for Best Narrative Short Film in 2020.

As the devastating news of Canto’s passing circulates, it has come out that he had active involvement in the production scene, developing projects for both film and television through his Los Angeles-based production company at the time of his demise.

The actor is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. Canto’s portrayal of gangster Arman Morales in “The Cleaning Lady” will remain memorable for fans, and with Season 3 currently in production, they will undoubtedly be feel his absence in the industry. A talented artist, devoted family man, and a promising filmmaker, Adan Canto’s legacy will endure in the hearts of those who admired his work.