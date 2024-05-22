Adam Wingard departs ‘Godzilla x Kong’ sequel, future return uncertain

Director Adam Wingard bids farewell to the MonsterVerse as he steps away from the helm of the anticipated sequel to ‘Godzilla x Kong.’ Wingard, who directed and co-wrote the action-packed blockbuster, cited scheduling conflicts and a desire to explore fresh creative ventures as reasons for his departure. This news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite parting ways with Adam Wingard, insiders assure fans that the split was amicable, leaving the door open for a potential return in the future. Wingard, buoyed by the success of ‘Godzilla x Kong,’ unveiled his next project, ‘Onslaught,’ an original action thriller picked up by A24, during the film’s press tour. However, Legendary’s plans for a swift continuation of the MonsterVerse didn’t align with Wingard’s aspirations.

Legendary has already begun development on the sequel, enlisting writer Dave Callaham, renowned for his work on ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ to craft the new script. Wingard’s departure poses a challenge for the studio as they navigate the future of the franchise, uncertain whether to build upon his introduced concepts like the enigmatic Hollow Earth or the charismatic characters such as Dan Stevens’ adventurous vet.

Nonetheless, Wingard leaves the MonsterVerse on a triumphant note, with ‘Godzilla x Kong’ poised to become the highest-grossing film in the series. Having amassed over USD 564 million worldwide since its March 29 release, the film’s success underscores its significance in revitalizing cinema during the Covid-19 pandemic, a feat for which Wingard’s directorial prowess played a pivotal role.

As Wingard ventures toward new creative horizons, Legendary prepares to embark on a new chapter for its monster franchise. While fans anticipate an exciting journey ahead, they do so with the realization that it will unfold without the visionary director at its helm.