Adam Somner, Oscar-nominated producer, passes away at 57

Oscar-nominated producer Adam Somner, renowned for his work alongside legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, and Paul Thomas Anderson, has passed away at 57 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

Somner, who died in Studio City, was a cherished figure in the film industry, known for his behind-the-scenes contributions as both a producer and assistant director.

In his most recent role, Adam Somner worked on Anderson’s upcoming Warner Bros. film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and had previously contributed to the critically acclaimed ‘Licorice Pizza’, which earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

Somner’s career spanned over several decades, beginning in the UK where he started in the film industry as an assistant on ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’. He quickly rose through the ranks, gaining recognition for his skills as an assistant director.

He worked on some of the most iconic films of his time, including Spielberg’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Ready Player One’, ‘Lincoln’, ‘Munich’, and ‘War of the Worlds’. Spielberg, deeply moved by Somner’s passing, shared heartfelt tributes, describing him as much more than an assistant director.

“Adam was my left arm,” Spielberg said. “He was a uniter, a cheerleader, and a ball carrier. He had this incredible wit and humor, always with a backup plan when things went awry.”

Somner’s collaborations extended beyond Spielberg, with credits on Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’, ‘Kingdom of Heaven’, and ‘Black Hawk Down’. His legacy, according to those who worked with him, is defined by his deep love for filmmaking, his ability to bring people together, and his mix of creativity and organization. His humor and dedication made him a beloved figure on set.