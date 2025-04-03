‘A Minecraft Movie’ X (Twitter) review: Jack Black steals the show, but does it stack up?

After years of speculation and development, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ has finally arrived in theaters—well, almost! While global audiences are already diving into the blocky adventure, Indian fans will have to wait until April 4.

But don’t worry; early reactions are already flooding social media, and let’s just say, the internet is buzzing with opinions!

About ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Directed by Jared Hess (‘Napoleon Dynamite’, ‘Nacho Libre’), this action-packed fantasy adventure is based on Mojang Studios’ legendary video game ‘Minecraft’. The film follows four misfits who are unexpectedly sucked into the pixelated universe of Minecraft. There, they must adapt to the game’s quirky mechanics and embark on a quest with the help of Steve, an expert crafter.

With an ensemble cast featuring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, the movie blends adventure with plenty of comedy.

X (Twitter) reacts to ‘A Minecraft Movie’:

As soon as the first screenings wrapped up, Twitter exploded with reactions. Some fans are absolutely loving it, while others… well, let’s just say not everyone is impressed.

#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you’d expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it’s got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too! pic.twitter.com/jvPXmxN7XM — Chris Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) March 30, 2025

I just saw A Minecraft Movie, and this is all I have to say…#Minecraft #MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/imxNxyeNwQ — Minecraft Movie Updates (@mcmovieupdates) April 3, 2025

Me on my way to go see ‘A Minecraft Movie’ pic.twitter.com/9oieyX9nfG — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) April 2, 2025

A Minecraft Movie while not taking itself seriously is still able to make things fun for the whole community. You will enjoy it no matter if you’re a 30 year old or a 10 year old!! #Minecraft #MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/11bgJiuvxa — RipleyCLASSICS (@Ri51621Ripley) March 30, 2025

But not everyone is crafting a five-star review.

Went to see the Minecraft movie. I kid you not, there are sections where there is a cut every 12 seconds; its entirely made for TikTok attention spans. Netflix is making movies where people repeat what’s happening every five minutes so you can leave the room. Cinema is so cooked. pic.twitter.com/O9tJ9EoChL — The Sietch of Sci-Fi (@TSoS_) April 2, 2025

One thing nobody will argue while watching #AMinecraftMovie is whether Jared Hess had complete creative control over his own movie. it’s better than it has any right to be and delivers genuine laughs. It’s also unapologetically stupid. pic.twitter.com/8qwDjqNsvY — (@JohnMovieWatch) March 30, 2025

Social embargo is now up – A MINECRAFT MOVIE is easily the worst movie I have seen in years. Not one iota of it is entertaining aside from Jennifer Coolidge, whose back must be breaking from having to hold up this mess. Appalling storyline and script, if you can call them that. — Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) March 30, 2025

THE MINECRAFT Movie: a lot of it feels muddled, and it’s unclear what audience it’s actually aiming for. A few jokes really work, but a lot of the humor is crass or doesn’t land. Black and Momoa are clearly having fun, but other characters are given nothing to do. More soon. pic.twitter.com/wdRQCfThSr — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 30, 2025

Despite the mixed reviews, one thing’s for sure: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is drawing crowds. With a built-in fanbase of millions and the combined star power of Momoa and Black, the film is likely to rake in big numbers at the box office.

And with the India release set for April 4, we can expect even more buzz in the coming weeks.

Whether you’re a hardcore Minecraft veteran or just looking for a fun popcorn flick, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ seems to be an entertaining ride—flaws and all. If nothing else, it’s got action, humor, and Jack Black doing Jack Black things, which is always a win.