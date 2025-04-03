Logo

# Hollywood

‘A Minecraft Movie’ X (Twitter) review: Jack Black steals the show, but does it stack up?

With a built-in fanbase of millions and the combined star power of Momoa and Black, the film is expected to rake in big numbers at the box office.

Statesman Web | April 3, 2025 4:34 pm

After years of speculation and development, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ has finally arrived in theaters—well, almost! While global audiences are already diving into the blocky adventure, Indian fans will have to wait until April 4.

But don’t worry; early reactions are already flooding social media, and let’s just say, the internet is buzzing with opinions!

About ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Directed by Jared Hess (‘Napoleon Dynamite’, ‘Nacho Libre’), this action-packed fantasy adventure is based on Mojang Studios’ legendary video game ‘Minecraft’. The film follows four misfits who are unexpectedly sucked into the pixelated universe of Minecraft. There, they must adapt to the game’s quirky mechanics and embark on a quest with the help of Steve, an expert crafter.

With an ensemble cast featuring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, the movie blends adventure with plenty of comedy.

X (Twitter) reacts to ‘A Minecraft Movie’:

As soon as the first screenings wrapped up, Twitter exploded with reactions. Some fans are absolutely loving it, while others… well, let’s just say not everyone is impressed.

But not everyone is crafting a five-star review.

Despite the mixed reviews, one thing’s for sure: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is drawing crowds. With a built-in fanbase of millions and the combined star power of Momoa and Black, the film is likely to rake in big numbers at the box office.

And with the India release set for April 4, we can expect even more buzz in the coming weeks.

Whether you’re a hardcore Minecraft veteran or just looking for a fun popcorn flick, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ seems to be an entertaining ride—flaws and all. If nothing else, it’s got action, humor, and Jack Black doing Jack Black things, which is always a win.

