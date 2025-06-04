The Traitors India: Who’s playing the game, and who’s playing you?

Trust no one, suspect everyone. That’s the only rule that seems to matter in ‘The Traitors’, Prime Video’s high-stakes reality thriller, which drops June 12.

The show brings 20 familiar faces into a palace dripping with drama, deception, and enough plotting to rival a Shakespearean tragedy. But only three among them are secret traitors.

Their mission? Lie, mislead, and eliminate others, all without getting caught.

The twist? The paranoia starts before the first episode even airs. Since the trailer landed, fan theories have erupted across social media. Eagle-eyed viewers are already narrowing down their suspicions.

Who’s too quiet? Too perfect? Too nice? Here are the three names turning heads and raising eyebrows:

Apoorva Mukhija

From the moment Apoorva steps in, the energy changes. Confident, confrontational, and completely unfiltered! She’s the one clashing with fellow contestants like Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, and more.

She’s giving “I said what I said” energy, and her presence is anything but subtle. But is she stirring the pot just to keep things real? Or is she playing the classic “create chaos, dodge suspicion” move that traitors thrive on?

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep doesn’t need to raise her voice to command the room. Always collected, always watching, her energy is like a quiet storm. With zero unnecessary drama and that trademark poise, she could be the silent assassin in the game. Her stillness has sparked wild theories online.

One Redditor asked, “How can someone be ‘that’ calm with knives flying around?” Maybe because she’s the one throwing them.

Sufi Motiwala

Bold, brash, and brutally honest, Sufi wastes no time calling people out. In a game built on suspicion, he’s the loudest voice questioning others, but that’s exactly what’s making people suspicious of ‘him’.

Is his truth-bomb persona genuine, or a brilliant misdirect to avoid scrutiny? Fans aren’t sure. One Reddit thread reads: “He’s either blowing the whistle or playing all of us like a fiddle.”

With 20 celebrities—from rapper Raftaar to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, influencer Jannat Zubair to entrepreneur Raj Kundra, the cast is a wild mix of energy, egos, and enigma.

Everyone has something to prove, something to hide, or someone to outsmart. And when betrayal is the only path to victory, who you trust could be the reason you fall.

The buzz is building fast. Reddit communities are ablaze with hot takes and wild guesses.

Produced by BBC Studios India and adapted from the globally acclaimed format created by IDTV, ‘The Traitors’ is already a hit across several countries. The Indian version promises the same delicious mix of mystery, betrayal, and social manipulation.

So, mark your calendar: ‘The Traitors’ premieres June 12 on Prime Video. New episodes will stream every Thursday at 8PM.