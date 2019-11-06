One of the most popular couples of the TV industry, Hina Khan and her partner Rocky Jaiswal always make their fans believe in true love. They always try to give a treat to their fans by posting their mushy photos on social media. The duo manages to set couple goals every time with their modern-day romance.

Recently, the selfies of the two have gone viral on social media and are the cutest things to watch for sure.

On Tuesday, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share some adorable moments with her beau Rocky. In her Instagram stories, Hina is seen taking mirror selfies and is elated to receive a bunch of lilies from her love. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress can be seen chilling and spending time with her beau in the pictures. As a caption on one of the photos in the Instagram story, Hina added a song from Kabir Singh’s film, “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum’.

Often, Hina gets surprised by Rocky on special occasions. Be it her achieving something big in her career or just her birthday, the gorgeous star gets surprised from time to time by Rocky and their PDA is just too cute to handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina is currently busy shooting for her film with Vikram Bhatt. With Vikram Bhatt’s film, Hina will be debuting in Bollywood. The film is titled Hacked and the actress often shares glimpses from the sets. Apart from this, Hina is also doing an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind in which she will be seen playing a visually impaired girl.