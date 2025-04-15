‘Higher Love’​ from ‘Smurfs’ featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania & Subhi​ out

The wait is finally over. ​The much-anticipated track from “Smurfs”, “Higher Love” is here.

Brought to life​ by DESI TRILL​, featuring global superstars DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi, this song ​also marks a historic moment ​as it features Punjabi​ music in a Hollywood animated film​ for the first time.

The video of “Higher Love” seamlessly blends mainstream hip-hop with a vibrant Punjabi twist​ – getting everyone moving from the very first note. Natania’s smooth English vocals paired seamlessly with an energetic Punjabi hook from Subhi, while DJ Khaled and Cardi B bring their signature star power to the track, creating a cultural crossover that’s sure to make waves worldwide.

Treating the netizens to the song, the makers penned, “Higher Love” Official Music Video by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania & Subhi Out Now. #SmurfsMovie releasing on July 18 in English & Hindi in theatres near you.”

On the collaboration, DJ Khaled said, “I’m excited about the movie but I’m grateful to be part of this song, thank you for inviting me in another one”

“It’s been an adventurous, smurfy experience right here at the music video set today. Yeah, but I am so grateful that we pulled it off. We are all here and we are excited and we are ready to party”, said Subhi.

The tale of “Smurfs” begins when Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette​ (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs​ must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The project features an all-star voice cast including​ Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra​ Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

“Smurfs” is coming to the theaters on July 18.