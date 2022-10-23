Here are films selected to be screened in 53rd IFFI

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will take place from November 20–28, 2022 in Goa, will feature 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, according to the announcement made on Saturday by the Indian Panorama, the festival’s signature event.

The Kashmir Files, RRR (Telugu), Tonic (Bengali), Akhanda (Telugu), and Dharmveera are among the mainstream cinema’s feature films. Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi).

The National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised the Indian Panorama with the goal of choosing both feature and non-feature films of exceptional cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic quality in accordance with the requirements and procedure in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

Eminent film industry figures from all over India choose the films for the Indian Panorama. There are six jury members for non-feature films and a total of 12 jury members for feature films, all of whom work under the direction of the respective chairpersons. The distinguished jury panels exercise their individual expertise and equally contribute to the decision-making process that results in the selection of Indian Panorama films for the associated categories.

Vinod Ganatra, an accomplished director and editor, presided over the 12-member Feature Film Jury. The Feature Jury was made up of the following individuals, each of whom represents a range of well-known films and related fields while collectively representing the diverse Indian fraternity.

Out of the 354 contemporary Indian feature films that qualified, a collection of 25 films will be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 53rd IFFI. The vibrant and diverse Indian film industry is reflected in the selection of feature films that follows.

The Indian Panorama was first presented in 1978 as a component of IFFI in order to use cinematic art to promote Indian films as well as India’s rich cultural heritage. The best Indian films of the year have been the sole focus of the Indian Panorama since its inception.

(Inputs from IANS)