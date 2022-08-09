Follow Us:
Heartwarming wishes by fans to Mahesh Babu on his 47th b’day

Fans wished Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu on his 47th birth anniversary.

SNS | New Delhi | August 9, 2022 2:55 pm

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

 

Mahesh Babu, the ‘Prince of Tollywood‘, as his fans and the media call him, turns 47 today. On his special day, his fans have flooded their social media platforms with best wishes for him.

 

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, aka, Mahesh Babu is a popular Tollywood actor, producer, and philanthropist.  He began his career as a child actor in the Telugu movie  Needa (1979) at the age of four. The Actor won many awards and hearts with the movies like  Rajakumarudu (1999), Murari (2001) and  Okkadu (2003), etc.

Apart from being a fabulous actor, Mahesh babu is also a humanitarian and runs a  non-profit organisation and charitable trust called ‘Heal-a-Child’, that raises funds for the treatment of children that belong to under marginalised economic category.

