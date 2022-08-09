Heartwarming wishes by fans to Mahesh Babu on his 47th b’day

Mahesh Babu, the ‘Prince of Tollywood‘, as his fans and the media call him, turns 47 today. On his special day, his fans have flooded their social media platforms with best wishes for him.

Unparalleled in Box Office Stamina

Unreal Fan Following & Stardom

Unlimited Awards & Records

Unending Charities & Selfless Services.A Real Icon, Idol&Inspiration to Millions..

Wishing the Mass Man of Telugu Cinema a very Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh ❤️ #HBDSuperstarMahesh pic.twitter.com/q6N6sPTFWW — Mahesh (@VRat_2022) August 9, 2022

Wishing our Super-handsome-Star @urstrulyMahesh garu a very happy birthday & a blessed year ahead! Looking forward to the next two films! Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 9, 2022

Happy birthday to you our lovely superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu.. More grace to you..! #HBDSuperstarMahesh pic.twitter.com/FjoqKzM1ho — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) August 9, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by h a r s h i t h (@aitheyendiippudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagachaitanya (@chay_chaitanyafans_)

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, aka, Mahesh Babu is a popular Tollywood actor, producer, and philanthropist. He began his career as a child actor in the Telugu movie Needa (1979) at the age of four. The Actor won many awards and hearts with the movies like Rajakumarudu (1999), Murari (2001) and Okkadu (2003), etc.

Apart from being a fabulous actor, Mahesh babu is also a humanitarian and runs a non-profit organisation and charitable trust called ‘Heal-a-Child’, that raises funds for the treatment of children that belong to under marginalised economic category.