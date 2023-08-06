Heartwarming Tale of ‘Kaifi aur Main’: portrayed by Shabana Azmi and Kanwajit Singh

“Kaifi aur main” narrates a heartwarming love story that revolves around the deep connection between two individuals who experienced love at first sight. This narrative delves into the lives of the distinguished poet Kaifi Azam and his devoted wife, Shaukat Kaifi, and unveils how Shaukat’s affection was ignited by Kaifi’s profound verses and poetic prowess.

The story comes alive through Shabana Azmi’s eloquent dialogue as Shaukat, and Kanwaljit Singh skillfully expresses Kaifi’s feelings. Jaswinder Singh’s emotive ghazal performances elevate the presentation, creating a rich and immersive experience for the audience.

The viewers applauded, laughed, and were mesmerized by the narrative, sensing the profound affection between the pair.

The show seamlessly integrates dialogues from Kaifi Azmi’s literary works and interviews. Their journey began at a mushaira where Shaukat first encountered Kaifi, leading to a daring move from her father to go to Bombay to observe his modest yet love-filled life. Shaukat’s affection deepened as she witnessed Kaifi’s humble living conditions contrasted with his boundless love.

Despite skepticism from many, Shaukat and Kaifi’s marriage received her father’s blessing and defied all odds, lasting 55 years and beyond.

Shabana Azmi’s portrayal is uniquely authentic, as she witnessed her parents’ love firsthand, embodying Shaukat’s emotions. Kanwaljit Singh aptly captures Kaifi’s transformative journey from a young man with little to becoming a distinguished poet encompassing all the challenges he faced along the way.