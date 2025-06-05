‘Heads of State’ trailer: Priyanka Chopra joins John Cena and Idris Elba in spy mayhem

Get ready for a wild ride. The official trailer for ‘Heads of State’ is finally here, and it’s got all the ingredients for a blockbuster: action, comedy, and an unlikely alliance between two world leaders.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for his high-octane films ‘Hardcore Henry’ and ‘Nobody’, this Prime Video original stars John Cena as the loud-and-proud U.S. President Will Derringer and Idris Elba as the straight-laced UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke.

Advertisement

The two leaders have their not-so-secret public rivalry — but that quickly takes a backseat when a mysterious and dangerous global threat targets them both.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Enter MI6 agent Noel Bisset, played by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Smart, sharp, and unshakeable, she’s the one who has to keep these two bickering heads of state alive while trying to stop an international conspiracy from blowing the world to pieces.

The newly released trailer, just under three minutes long, sets the tone: chaotic, hilarious, and packed with action. Think ‘Rush Hour’ meets ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ — but with a political twist.

From helicopter crashes to accidental punches and snappy one-liners, ‘Heads of State’ promises full-blown entertainment with a side of satire.

The supporting cast is just as impressive, with Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine rounding out the ensemble. Whether it’s high-speed chases or high-level diplomacy, this film looks ready to deliver on every front.

Fans were quick to react online, with comments flooding in after the trailer dropped. “Woah it looks interesting,” wrote one user, while another couldn’t contain their excitement: “Can’t wait for this film!”

According to the film’s official synopsis, Clarke and Derringer’s strained alliance could cost their nations dearly — unless they put aside their egos and actually cooperate.

‘Heads of State’ premieres on Prime Video on July 2!