‘Have positive thoughts,’ SRK tells netizen who questioned ‘Jawan’ advance numbers

In an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X netizens were wondering just how much of the advance booking numbers for ‘Jawan’ are actually real, and questioned the superstar over the numbers to which SRK gave a very witty reply.

Someone asked the actor, “#Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real ? (how much of the Jawan advance booking numbers are real and how much is fake)”

Shah Rukh said replied, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar (don’t talk rubbish). Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.”

People have been questioning the given numbers, regarding both ticket bookings and box office ever since the release of ‘Pathaan’, as many found at that the theater bookings did not match with the numbers given by the film’s PR.

Others, in high anticipation of the movie even asked the actor for free tickets. One netizen asked the actor “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama (useless) bf.”

The actor answered, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge (only my love is free)! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with you.”

In addition, the actor thanked people for the massive love they have shown for the movie in Chennai, and even in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Another person asked him: “Which is your favourite look in #Jawan? Lots of love from Greece!”

To this SRK answered: “I like all looks, you see the film and tell me yours#Jawan”

The advance booking for ‘Jawan’ commenced on September 1 and reportedly saw the sale of nearly 4 lakh ticket sales, as was announced by the actor on his X handle. Since then, the sales would only have increased, and as the film has been touted as one of 2023’s biggest pan-Indian releases, it is expected to be a game changer for Indian cinema.

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee, and alongside Shah Rukh also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. ‘Jawan’ trailer dropped on August 31, and the film will hit theaters in September, 2023.