As the last year of the decade comes to a close, Bollywood celebs have begun packing their bags to celebrate the New Year in places across the world. The Khan den of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Karisma Kapoor were one of the first ones to take off to Switzerland.

Kareena has one more reason to celebrate and that is the success of her recently released film, Good Newwz, which has taken the box office by a storm.

The Switzerland trip is almost a ritual for the family which is often snapped in the European country.

Karisma Kapoor shared envious pictures from their vacation on Instagram which in no time became the rage on the internet.

While in some, the entire family is spotted together, in others a goofy pic of Saif-Kareena and a sister love picture of Karisma-Kareena dominate.

Karisma also had a pun on Kareena’s recent film and captioned the photographs, “It’s all Good News !”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team also posted pictures of their vacation in Gstaad on Instagram.

In one set of pictures, Saif and Kareena are seen posing together which was captioned, “Holiday vibes.”

View this post on Instagram Holiday vibes ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:11am PST

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for his upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Kareena has just foreseen the release of her film, Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani on Friday.