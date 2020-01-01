1 January is a date of happy coincidences for Bollywood films and Good Newwz is proof enough for that. The Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark on the first day of New Year 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s business prediction on social media.

Tweeting about it, ” #Simmba – the last release of 2018 – crossed ₹ 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. #GoodNewwz – the last release of 2019 – will also cross ₹ 100 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020].A wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?,” he wrote.

Despite lower ticket rates on week days, Raj Mehta’s directorial saw a rise in ticket sales on New Year’s Eve.

The film’s total box office collection as of now stands at Rs 94.60 crores; opening Friday- Rs 17.56 cr, Saturday- Rs 21.78 crores, Sunday- Rs 25.56 crores, Monday- Rs 13.41 cr and Tuesday- Rs 16.20 crores.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba also crossed the coveted Rs 100 crores mark on 1 January 2019.

Perhaps, the coincidence will continue next year, and as analysts predict Good Newwz is getting better and better, more so in the Northern markets.

Internationally too, the film has performed very well.

It collected a total of $ 4.17 million ( Rs 29.75 crores) in key markets.

As Taran Adarsh reported, the film made $1.92 million in USA, Canada, $ 726 k in UAE and GCC, $ 482 k in the UK and $ 616 k in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Good Newwz is a situational comedy drama that revolves around in vitro fertilization between two couples- played by Akshay, Kareena and Kiara-Diljit.

Produced by by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film released on 27 December 2019.

