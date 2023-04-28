Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, India. As she turned a year older today, let us have a look at her legacy.

Samantha started her career as a model but her acting skills were quickly noticed, and she was offered a role in the Telugu film, “Ye Maaya Chesave,” which was released in 2010.

The movie was a huge success, and Samantha’s performance was highly praised by critics and audiences alike. Her portrayal of the character Jessie won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in South.

After her debut, Samantha went on to act in many successful films in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Some of her notable movies include “Dookudu,” “Eega,” “Neethane En Ponvasantham,” “Theri,” “Mersal,” and “Rangasthalam.”

She has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Apart from her acting skills, Samantha is also known for her philanthropic work. She is associated with several NGOs and charities and has been actively working towards the betterment of society. She has also been a strong advocate of animal rights and has been associated with several animal welfare organisations.

In 2017, Samantha got married to actor Naga Chaitanya, and the couple has been setting relationship goals ever since but due to some Personal issues they had to get separated. Samantha is known for her stylish and elegant fashion sense, and she has been a trendsetter for many young women.

Samantha is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and her fans across the world are pouring their love and wishes for the actress on social media. The actress, who is known for her down-to-earth personality, has always been grateful to her fans for their love and support.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a talented actress who has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. Her success story is an inspiration to many young people who dream of making it big in the entertainment industry. On her birthday, we wish Samantha all the happiness and success in her personal and professional life