Actor Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 65th birthday today. His family and fans have been showering the actor with lots of wishes and blessings on social media.

This year, Kamal, along with his two daughters, Shruti and Akshara have headed to their hometown Paramakudi to commence a three-day celebration of his birthday. According to NDTV, Kamal Haasan will be unveiling his father’s, D Srinivasan’s, statue in his hometown.

Meanwhile, Haasan’s daughters Shruti And Akshara have penned special birthday notes for their father.

On one side, Shruti took to her official Instagram handle to share a beautiful photograph of her dressed in a saree as she posed with her father and sister Akshara. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema , we get to go back to Paramakudi we get to celebrate at this life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life 🙂 love you lots papa (sic).”

On the other hand, Akshara also shared the same picture as her sister and wrote, “Happiest birthday to such an amazing father, best friend. You have always pushed us to always be better and achieve better ; you have been a true example of these qualities and much more. I hope this year brings you much more and all the success in what ever you choose. @ikamalhaasan (sic).”



The family seems to be super excited about their father’s 65th.