Happy Birthday Jr. NTR: A look at the actors life; unseen pics

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Actor Jr. NTR is one of the most loved actors in the South Indian industry and he has turned 39 today. Known for giving power-packed performances in films like RRR, Yamadonga, and Nannaku Prematho, he enjoys a massive fan base. His magic is not just confined to the south industry anymore, audiences from around the world lauded the actor for his last release RRR.

On his special day, his fans and several celebrities took to social media platforms to shower the actor with their warm wishes. Take a look at some of them:

Bollywood star and Jr NTR’s RRR co-star Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared a happy picture with him along with a heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health, and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done – Ajay (sic).”

Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

Ram Charan penned an emotional note alongside an adorable picture, “Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 I will always cherish what we have. Happy Birthday !”

Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022

The ‘Pan-India star’ is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Before the birthday celebration kicks in, the Adhurs actor stepped out for a family dinner last night. We bring to you some pictures of Jr NTR leaving for the family feast with his wife and kids.

Here are some Unseen Pictures from Tollywood Actor’s Family Album