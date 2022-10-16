Happy Birthday Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; The director will spend the day with family

With her films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and many more, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has always won our hearts with her amazing work. As the director is celebrating her birthday this month today, it has indeed come as a special month for her as she is celebrating her mother’s birthday too and for the same, she has taken a day off to celebrate this special day with her mother and other family members.

According to the sources, “While Ashwiny is full-packed with the back-to-back shoots of her upcoming films, on the special occasion of her birthday, she will be spending a day with her family.” As the mother-daughter celebrates their birthday in the same month, this time Ashwiny will be with her family, so the celebration is definitely going to be double.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with Faadu and films like Tarla & Bawaal are in her kitty.