Hanumankind to bring his signature energy to Netflix’s TUDUM event 2025

Get ready, Netflix fans! Hanumankind is about to bring the heat at the streaming giant’s global fan event, TUDUM! The multi-talented rapper, singer, and actor, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, is ready to light up the virtual stage with a live performance of his latest chartbuster, “Run It Up.”

Netflix’s official Instagram dropped a teaser video of Hanumankind rocking the crowd with his infectious energy, announcing: “Run it up! Acclaimed musician Hanumankind will hit the stage with an unforgettable performance at TUDUM the live global fan event. Watch it LIVE on Netflix at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on May 31 in the US and 5:30am IST on June 1 in India.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

For those early risers in India, it’s a 5:30 AM show straight from Los Angeles, but fans won’t want to miss it. Hanumankind is one of India’s most exciting music sensations, known for blending genres and bringing fresh energy to everything he touches.

He’s no stranger to big stages — in 2024, he performed at none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in New York.

So, who is Hanumankind? Starting his journey in 2019, Sooraj Cherukat first made waves with his debut EP Kalari and by performing at India’s premier indie festival, NH7 Weekender.

The name “Hanumankind” is a clever nod to the Hindu deity Hanuman, embodying qualities like honor, courage, and loyalty — values Sooraj brings to his music and persona.

Before his solo success, he teamed up with artists like Charan Raj and Sanjith Hegde for the song “Maadeva” in the Kannada film ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’, and his track “The Last Dance” was featured in the Malayalam movie ‘Aavesham’.

But it was July 2024 when Hanumankind really caught the spotlight with his single “Big Dawgs,” featuring Kalmi.

The music video was a visual spectacle shot in his hometown of Malappuram, Kerala, showcasing him performing in the jaw-dropping motorcycle carnival act known as the “well of death.”

Hanumankind’s rise to global recognition includes a standout moment at the legendary Coachella festival earlier this year. Reflecting on this milestone, he shared his thoughts on how music transcends borders and cultures.

“Music is everywhere — it surrounds you, it’s part of the culture and language of the land,” he said. “Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India would be making music and playing at Coachella? I’m proud of everybody here and how we got here.”