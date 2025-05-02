‘Hai Junoon’ trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez sets the internet on fire!

Hold onto your seats because Jacqueline Fernandez is owning the spotlight today in the most jaw-dropping way possible! The actress has just dropped two sizzling hot pieces of content back to back—first, the gripping trailer of her much-awaited web series ‘Hai Junoon’, followed by the teaser of her fiery number ‘Laal Pari’ from the comedy juggernaut ‘Housefull 5’.

Talk about a one-two punch of power, glam, and versatility!

Jacqueline’s fans are absolutely losing it, and for good reason. As the trailer for ‘Hai Junoon’ hit the internet, Jacqueline’s intense portrayal of a passionate dance teacher was enough to leave everyone talking.

It’s a raw, emotional role that shows her in a completely new light, a far cry from the glamour girl we often see. Social media erupted with praise, with one fan writing, “Jacqueline as Dance Teacher…that’s just ,” while another simply declared, “SHE IS UNSTOPPABLE!!”

But just when we thought things couldn’t get hotter, Jacqueline came back with ‘Laal Pari’, a teaser that has everyone in awe. As the teaser from ‘Housefull 5’ dropped, Jacqueline brought out her glam queen persona with an explosion of style, humor, and star power.

The tease of this highly anticipated song had fans flooding social media with heart-eye emojis, with comments like “Hottest Teacher ” and “She always inspires me!!”

From the emotional, intense energy of ‘Hai Junoon’ to the playful, glammed-up side of ‘Housefull 5’, Jacqueline Fernandez is serving it all.