WAVES 2025: Nagarjuna: How ‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’ tapped into larger-than-life heroes

Tollywood icon Nagarjuna recently shared his thoughts on the secret to a film’s success, and his perspective is as grounded as his career. Speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025, the actor emphasized one key factor: staying rooted in your native language and culture, and according to Nagarjuna, this authenticity is a major reason why films like Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ and Yash’s ‘KGF’ resonated so strongly with audiences, especially in the North.

Nagarjuna at WAVES 2025 highlighted how the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, despite being a Telugu film, garnered massive success in Hindi-speaking regions.

The reason? The audience in the North was craving larger-than-life heroes and cinematic experiences that pushed the limits of imagination—just like ‘Pushpa Raj’ in ‘Pushpa’ or Yash’s character in ‘KGF’.

“The North was eager for grand stories with towering heroes. For people in Bihar, UP, and Punjab, seeing a hero like ‘Pushpa Raj’ or the mighty ‘Baahubali’ gave them an escape from the daily grind,” Nagarjuna explained.

The larger-than-life characters have become a global phenomenon, something that connects deeply with audiences looking for a sense of magic and grandeur on screen.

But it’s not just about the spectacle. Nagarjuna believes that Indian cinema has a unique storytelling DNA that must be preserved.

“You might think a hero raising his fist and knocking out 20 people is over the top, but it works in Indian films. It’s like how Marvel heroes do extraordinary things, and we believe in their powers. Our heroes don’t need superpowers—they’re larger than life in their own way,” Nagarjuna said, adding that the common man, the ticket-paying audience, craves those moments of cinematic magic.

“When I see Prabhas or Allu Arjun on screen, I cheer and whistle because they embody that larger-than-life spirit,” he said.

Nagarjuna also touched on the success of Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’, one of the most globally successful Indian films. The actor praised Rajamouli’s commitment to shooting the film in the Telugu language while staying true to Indian storytelling, despite its massive appeal worldwide.

“Rajamouli shot ‘Baahubali’ frame by frame as a Telugu film, staying true to his roots, and that’s why the film resonated with people across the world,” Nagarjuna added.

The conversation took place during a panel discussion titled ‘Pan-Indian Cinema: Myth or Momentum?’ where Nagarjuna joined fellow stars Anupam Kher, Khushbu, and Karthi.